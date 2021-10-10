My first real job after graduating from Antelope Valley High School in June of 1953 was as a “substitute clerk-carrier” at the Mojave Post Office, which at that time was on Cerro Gordo Street. (The PO had several locations prior to moving into its current oversized structure on Belshaw Street, which was constructed years ago to sort mail for the area from Saugus to Bishop, as I recall. Saugus is now a part of Santa Clarita.)
I have no idea where the mail is currently sorted; it’s something that seems to change regularly.
After a year of sorting mail, selling stamps, issuing mail orders and dealing face to face with just about everyone in Mojave, I became a public-safety communications dispatcher for the county, the forerunner of today’s 911 dispatchers.
There was no mail delivery in those days; everyone either had a post office box or used “general delivery,” which involved walking up to the counter and asking for your mail.
I learned a lot about dealing with people in that first job, which has helped me immensely throughout my life.
‘Don’t screw with my mail!’
The most important thing I learned at the post office was, “Don’t screw with my mail!”
Even though traditional mail is being replaced by email, and packages by UPS and Fedex, people still get mail and they want to get it on time and in the shape it was when it left the sender.
Several years ago UPS experimented with dropping off packages at local post offices for delivery by postal carriers.
On our street, the carriers could never seem to get the addresses right, forever mixing up the street numbers. Which meant we had to visit our neighbors to exchange packages like the folks in that great “Cheers” scene when some apartment dwellers did the same thing after mailman Cliff Claven delivered their mail.
We all complained to no avail.
The situation was fixed when UPS, which was having a problem with President Donald Trump, returned to taking the packages their final mile.
And which dealt a blow to the post office, which lost all that revenue. I can’t remember the last time I got a package by mail.
I do get an occasional missive from FedEx, usually a document that must be signed and then returned via FedEx.
Which doesn’t have any collection boxes in Mojave anymore.
New man in charge
I mention all this because there’s a new man on the job at the USPS, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, and he just announced that he is modernizing and “improving” the venerable mail service.
By slowing it down.
When I heard that my first question was, “How will we be able to tell?”
I get my mail at home and in a PO box for reasons not relevant to this column.
I also do not get very much snail mail any more. Only two of my bills arrived in envelopes with the rest coming (and being paid) electronically. The mailed pair are still operating in the last century, although I have been told that the local one will change after someone retires soon.
The other one is about to be paid off.
DeJoy was appointed by the postal service’s Board of governors during the Trump administration, another one of that president’s many successes.
Only the postal Board can fire him.
By the way, DeJoy is the first postmaster general in the history of the mail service, which was founded by Benjamin Franklin, with no experience with the agency he heads.
Which may explain a lot.
Upset customers
During my year at the Mojave PO, the loudest and most frequent complaints involved slow mail.
The classic example involved a nice, quiet middle-aged woman who was expecting a Christmas gift she ordered from Sears or “Monkey Wards” in time to present it to a relative.
Every morning for two weeks she came to the window looking for her package.
Every day I had to tell her it had not arrived.
As the holiday drew near, we were both near tears every morning until the gift finally showed up.
By the way, about once or twice a year I still have nightmares about my postal year.
Prices going up
I hate to bring this up, but the new PMG has another way to upset his customers.
In addition to slowing down mail deliveries, Mr. DeJoy is raising postal rates.
What a guy.
The mail service is one of those outfits that is not meant to make a profit, like cops, firefighters, and street sweepers and others.
It’s a service, pure and simple.
Its mission is to deliver the mail to everywhere in the United States at the same price no matter where we live and with at least an effort to make all those deliveries in as close as possible in the same mount of time.
It’s also the only federal agency saddled with an impossible method of financing employee healthcare.
While all other federal agencies finance their retiree obligations on a pay as you go basis, the USPS must finance theirs under a 2006 congressional mandate that it pre-fund its retiree healthcare liability.
So, when your mail begins to show up late and cost more, don’t call President Joe Biden.
Call his predecessor or his buddy, our congressman, Kevin McCarthy.
