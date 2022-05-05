Jerry Mundell, exalted ruler of the Lancaster Elks Lodge 1625 announced his Corps of Officers, who were introduced, at the March 22 meeting, and took office on April 1. These individuals will be responsible for the youth programs, veterans service activities drug awareness efforts, scholarships and social activities for youth and adults.
The following were installed: Esteemed Leading Knight Marcy E. Simily, Esteemed Loyal Knight Anwar Caram, Secretary Sheila R. Mundell, Treasurer Dominic Rotell, District Leader Esquire Ilona K. Smith, Tiler Sid Simily, Chaplain Cynthia Brehm, Inner Guard Jean Alcala, Assistant Inner Guard Josephine Gray and Trustees Don Lingren (one year), Wanda Olson (two years), Oscar Sanchez (three years), Tammy Lovelady (four years) and Pamela Guerra (five years).
The Lancaster Elks Lodge is located at 240 E. Avenue K.
