Kern County supervisors last week approved new boundaries for their five districts, which are little changed from the previous borders.
Boundaries must be updated every 10 years to meet changes in the decennial census.
The Board chose new lines that include separate districts for the Ridgecrest area in northeast Kern and another that includes Edwards Air Force Base, Boron, California City, Mojave, Rosamond and adds the Tehachapi area in southeast Kern.
The latter district also includes some of southwest Kern.
As southeast Kern residents requested, it continues to give eastern Kern two voices on the county Board.
Two plans
The Board faced two plans, the one listed above, and another that would have put all of east Kern in a giant district that also includes a large chunk of southwestern Kern.
That plan was proposed by an outside group that claimed it would provide more opportunities for Hispanic residents to serve on the Board.
Zack Scrivener, who represents southeast Kern, said the plan chosen by he and his Board colleagues offers opportunities for Hispanic residents to seek seats on the Board.
Something similar was also attempted between census years. That effort generated similar results.
This year’s effort, as in past decades, achieved its goals by shuffling lines in the Bakerfsield area, where most Kern residents reside.
Little effect on elections
None of these efforts have ever resulted in more than one Hispanic candidate being elected to the Board.
The interim effort created two Hispanic majority districts. One was represented by an Hispanic Board member and the other by an Anglo incumbent who was elected twice to serve the district.
I personally choose candidates based on their experience, knowledge of the county and its government, plus their contributions to the community, rather than on ethnic background.
I have been in politics in one way or another for most of my life, as have my father, brother and sister. Our mother was also a journalist who reported the activities of local politicians and agencies.
In my opinion, in most cases district boundaries have very little to do with selecting candidates for public office.
As should be obvious, people must seek office to be elected.
That’s how many Hispanic candidates have been elected to the state legislature and other offices.
The best way to gain office is to be active as a community volunteer, seek to serve on local elected school boards and special districts like the Mojave Air and Spaceport, Mojave Public Utility District and California City or Tehachapi city councils.
The secret to success in politics is to get to know as many people as you can and become involved in local activities
How to govern
Governing at the local level works pretty well locally. The biggest problem are at the upper levels with political parties, something many of the Founding Fathers warned us about.
The problem with parties is that they spend most of their time and effort fighting with each other rather than governing, especially these days.
Our congressman, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, spent more than eight hours last week delivering a negative diatribe against the other party on the floor of the House of Representatives.
All this verbiage accomplished was to delay the people’s business as he droned on.
I spent my time in Washington during the 1980s when Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, two of the nicest people I ever met, proved that it is possible to get things done by working with, and not against, members of the other party.
Some politicians like to campaign on promises to “run government like business.”
Which is ironic because no business would last very long if it was run like our two political parties run our government these days.
As I have previously noted in this space, when I ran into a conflict in the agencies in which I served during our years in DC, I sat everyone down in a room and we worked things out amicably.
Which is how my wife and I managed our business.
Sense of humor
Presidents Reagan and Bush possessed something sorely missing in our nation’s capitol these days, a sense of humor. As the folks he dealt with learned, often to their chagrin, Mr. Reagan was a lot smarter than they thought he was.
He was an avid reader from his youth, visiting his local library weekly.
He also had a marvelous sense of humor, publicly and privately.
I cannot imagine either of those gentlemen, both of them, especially Mr. Reagan, accomplished communicators, blathering on for hours while wasting their colleagues’ time.
Also, neither man would have ever stood for a fellow member of Congress creating a video of himself supposedly killing another member, which happened recently.
That sorry incident was an example of the double standard in politics, with decisions decided based on one’s party rather than basic and decent standards of behavior, which also seem to be scarce these days.
If someone does something that is against basic standards of behavior, it should not be excused just because of that person’s party. Evil is evil, regardless of the source.
How leaders handle such incidents is a good way to judge their behavior and personal standards.
Which is a good way to make personal decisions when voting rather than following what someone else says.
People either have standards or they do not.
And it is getting easier these days to tell who has them and who hasn’t.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.