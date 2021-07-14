One of the most widely viewed television events of the last 20 years was the epic mini-series by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, “Band of Brothers,” about the exploits of Easy Company, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division.
Adapted from the book by historian Stephen Ambrose, it recounted how these soldiers volunteered in World War II to jump out of airplanes, bonded and kept in touch for more than 50 years after the defeat of the Nazis.
As a veteran and embedded journalist, I met a new generation of post-9/11 troops who said they joined up because they saw “Band of Brothers.”
Before D-Day, there is a notable scene where a fresh lieutenant is chided by First Lt. Dick Winters, who would go on to command Easy Company. The new lieutenant played poker with his enlisted men. He got a cold lecture from Winters.
“What if you had won?” Winters asked his new junior officer.
The fresh lieutenant was bewildered.
“Dick, are you mad at me for getting to know my men?”
Winters repeated, “What if you had won?” Next, he added, “Never put yourself in a position where you take from these men.”
Winters knew many would go to their death on D-Day. In subsequent great generations, that would be troops, both men and women.
Never take from the troops. They already served. They aren’t “easy marks” and should not be targets for exploitation.
I think about friends dead or maimed from agent orange exposure in Vietnam, or sick from Gulf War Syndrome or burn pit exposure. Hazards multiply: Traumatic brain injury by improvised explosive devices, wounds by direct fire, indirect fire, insider attacks and attacks on our own, by our own. When our own go bad there can be military sexual trauma. Of course, post-traumatic stress disorder is on the list, too.
Troops who volunteer for the hazards of military service should have easy access to services the government and a grateful nation promised. This week, the veterans service groups offer a range of help from identified service providers and nonprofits.
• A Veterans Resource Networking Event with refreshments is set for 6 p.m., at Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Hwy., Palmdale. Contact Nayda Figueroa at 818-468-1048.
• The Valley Oasis non-profit and Northrop Grumman host a Resource Connection Event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday. Veterans in need are invited to the free event that includes haircuts, food and toiletries, supportive services and wellness checks. Benefits reviews for veterans with DD-214s are provided by VA reps. There will be resumé writing support and interviews with Northrop Grumman and other employers. Contact Ken Friend at 405-651-4021 or Nicole Matthews at 661-483-0557.
• From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Army Afghanistan veteran John Parsamyan, vice president of Vets4Veterans, will host the grand opening of Armed Services Auto Body at 150 W. Ave. J-5. Contact 661-728-6137. Antelope Valley Vets4Veterans, with scholarships, therapy and emergency support, has consistently provided services to veterans with organizational transparency. Visit www.avvets4veterans.org for more information.
• Coffee4Vets is held from 7-9 a.m., Tuesday, at Crazy Otto’s, 1228 West Ave. I. Government representatives, VA reps, CalVet and veteran service organizations disseminate information helpful to the veteran community. Contact President Juan Blanco 661-860-7823.
• VFW Post 3000 in Quartz Hill and Veteran Ron Stephanie seeks volunteers for the Honor Guard organized by VFW 3000 Chaplain Larry Pratt. A reliable team of at least six volunteers is needed to train for rifle salutes and military honors. Call 661-209-2177.
• Antelope Valley Veterans Center, at 38925 Trade Center Drive, offers professional counseling at no cost to qualified veterans experiencing PTSD, MST or other service-connected challenges. Call 661-267-1026.
• The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition hosts coffee from 7:30-9:3 a.m., Wednesday, at Scrambles, 9th St. East and Ave. Q-9 in Palmdale. They are hosting a drive-through at 5 p.m., Friday at Lancaster Methodist Church. A sandwich and drink are offered for a $5 donation. Call 661-317-4956.
Other organizations work on behalf of veterans. Any organization legally permitted to solicit tax-deductible donations is required to identify their nonprofit status identification and make their books open upon request.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper veteran, he deployed with a local National Guard unit to cover the Iraq War for the Antelope Valley Press. He works on veterans’ issues and community health initiatives.
