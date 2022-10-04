Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I am an elderly widow who has become friends with another elderly widow who lives in the same apartment complex that I do. She is very smart and well-read, and I can talk about things with her that other friends have no interest in. She is partly disabled and seldom leaves her apartment except to go to doctors. Like me, her children live in other states. We have been getting together for a few hours, once a week, for some time.

My problem is that she is constantly picking at her skin. She will pick at it until it bleeds and keep wiping the blood away with a tissue. Her skin looks terrible. I asked her if she has a skin condition and told her that maybe a dermatologist could help, but she said that it is just a nervous habit. Frankly, it turns my stomach. I am starting to dread the visits.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.