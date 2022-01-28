Neil, Neil, Neil.
I have been a huge Neil Young fan since his Buffalo Springfield days in the 1960s, and especially since his “Harvest” album in 1972. That’s, ahem, half a century.
I have never listened to podcaster Joe Rogan and had barely heard of him before this week.
Yet, in the Young vs. Rogan contretemps this week, it was no contest. I chose Rogan, hands down. Or, more accurately, I chose free speech, hands down.
Neil is still rockin’ in the free world at 76, and he is in the news this week for an ultimatum he issued to Spotify, a subscription service that carried both his music and Rogan’s podcast.
Rogan has been criticized for “misinformation” about vaccines and masks.
Neil delivered an ultimatum to Spotify: “You can have Young or Rogan. You can’t have both.”
Spotify chose Rogan. They dropped Neil’s music from their lineup.
My siding with Rogan is by no means a defense of misinformation, though, increasingly, that is hard to define. New studies come out and the nation’s bewildered and bewildering medical establishment puts out more confusing or conflicting information.
Is it misinformation simply to question whether masks are really all that effective? Remember the videos on how to make cloth masks? Now we are told by experts that cloth masks are no better than “face decoration.”
I have two vaccines and a booster and wear masks where required. I think the vaccines, while not perfect, provide better protection than going vaccine-free.
The anti-vaxxers are foolish, in my view.
But the remedy against free speech you don’t like is more free speech. There is certainly no shortage of information about the efficacy of masks and vaccines — it is nearly ubiquitous.
I would prefer that nutty people not spread nutty theories, but once you start shutting them down, where do you stop?
Would Neil Young or some other entertainer next issue an ultimatum to Spotify over a podcaster who merely interviews someone who suggests, say, that lockdowns harmed kids more than COVID?
Would he or some other entertainer next issue an ultimatum to Spotify over a podcaster who supports Donald Trump? Or any Republican?
Or, conversely, would big-name conservatives feel free to issue ultimatums against entertainers they didn’t like?
Trust me, if Joe Rogan told Spotify that it was either him or Neil, I would be just as quick to stand up for Neil.
For its part, Spotify did the right thing, but whether it did the right thing for the right reason is less certain. Rogan is their most popular podcaster, and he reportedly signed a $100 million five-year deal.
Of course I will continue to listen to Neil Young (on Amazon) and see him in concert again if I get the chance.
I don’t switch people off because I disagree with their opinions.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
