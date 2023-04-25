Hints from Heloise 2021

Today’s Sound Off is a happy idea that benefits residents on a suburban street:

Dear Heloise: We live on a cul-de-sac, and as it turns out, everyone on our street is over the age of 56. We look out for one another and provide help to each other whenever it’s needed or asked for.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.