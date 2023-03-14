Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: My husband and I have been married for 30 years. For the vast majority of those years, his jobs have involved a significant amount of travel, anywhere from 25 to 60% of his work days, depending on the job he has held. Sometimes he would be away for weeks at a time. Additionally, his workday when he was not traveling usually brought him home no earlier than 6 p.m. I typically get home two hours earlier.

Since COVID-19, he has been working from home, and he intends to continue to do so until he retires, which he has decided will coincide exactly with my retirement. Although there are definite benefits for both of us to his working from home, it has overall made me miserable. I almost never have even five minutes home alone. He can interrupt whatever I am doing (reading, listening to a podcast, cooking, watching the news, etc.) with any thought that comes into his head at any time I am home.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.