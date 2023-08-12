Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I don’t know how to break up with my hairdresser. I have been going to him for five years and my hair has never looked better. However, during the past year or so, things have changed, and I am no longer happy with his service.

It started when he sold me the wrong conditioner, which I didn’t realize until I got home, and he wouldn’t take it back, even though it was unopened. One appointment took an hour longer than scheduled because he was working on other clients at the same time. When he does have downtime between clients, he no longer chats with me while my color is setting. Instead, he sits on the opposite end of the salon playing on his phone, while I sit alone at his station.

