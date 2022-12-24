Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: You were kind enough to publish my article, last year, about parents who are grieving the loss of a child during the holidays. Would you be kind enough to republish what I’ve updated?

Since this time, last year, more children have died from an overdose. I am heartbroken about what all these parents are going through. I have spent much of the past year meeting with grieving parents. It’s a pain no parent should ever experience, a deep unrelenting anguish that chokes at one’s soul, snuffing out any hope for peace. The only reprieve we get is in sharing our stories with other grieving parents and finding ways to commemorate their short time on this earth. Thank you, Annie. I deeply appreciate it.

