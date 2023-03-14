The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics sponsors National Nutrition Month every March to help people make informed food choices and develop positive eating habits. This year’s theme is “Fuel for the Future.”
Eating with sustainability in mind is taking care of yourself and, at the same time, the environment you are living in.
Seek out a registered dietician nutritionist to help you jumpstart your healthy food habits that are sustainable and support your unique needs. Our dietary needs change as we go through the different phases of our life span. Expert advice is worthy of solicitation.
But nonetheless, your own initiative and commitment for healthy, sustainable nourishment cannot be diminished.
Here are the National Nutrition Month Weekly Messages to help you gain momentum with your sustainable eating habit intentions:
Week 1: Eat with the environment in mind
• Enjoy more plant-based meals and snacks
• Purchase foods with minimal packaging
• Buy foods in season and shop locally when possible
• Start a container or backyard garden to grow food at home.
Week 2: See a registered dietitian nutritionist
• Ask your doctor for a referral to an RDN
• Find an RDN who specializes in your unique needs
• Learn how nutrient needs may change with age
• Receive personalized nutrition information to meet your health goals.
Week 3: Stay nourished and save money
• Plan your meals and snacks
• See what food you have at home before purchasing more
• Use a grocery list and shop sales when purchasing food
• Learn from community resources such as SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, WIC (Women, Infants & Children Program) and local food banks. Check out the Food Pantry at the Antelope Valley Partners for Health as well.
Week 4: Make tasty foods at home
• Learn cooking and meal preparation skills
• Try new flavors and foods from around the world
• Find creative ways to use leftovers rather than tossing them
• Create happy memories by eating with friends and family when possible.
Have fun making your grocery list. You can pretty much google a wide array of tasty, healthy and sustainable recipes on line.
Share with friends and family and help everyone in your circle of influence eat with sustainability in mind, supporting the environment that nourishes us.
A registered nurse, Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
