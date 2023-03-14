Elvie Anchetta

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics sponsors National Nutrition Month every March to help people make informed food choices and develop positive eating habits. This year’s theme is “Fuel for the Future.”

Eating with sustainability in mind is taking care of yourself and, at the same time, the environment you are living in.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.