The first hint that I had contracted Covid-19, the so-called Delta variant, was on a drive up the hill from “down below,” after having a “travel breakfast” with inlaws who were headed home to the Pacific Northwest.
Driving back up the 14 Freeway with my bride — it was around the time of our second anniversary — I could not feel my ears pop, which was uncomfortable and irritating. My nose was runny and well-armed with Kleenex packs, I was blowing to alleviate the pressure on my ears, but that did not happen.
I had just returned from a trip to Georgia where events at the Army’s Airborne School were outdoors amid a heavily masked and vaccinated population. The crowds in the Atlanta International Airport, however, were heavy and close. I’d removed my mask to eat a sandwich and toss back an airport beer to take the edge off the long flight ahead.
About three days after I returned, I felt just lousy enough that I scheduled a test at High Desert Medical Group. I did not feel that bad, but I wanted to do what professionals call a “rule out,” to exclude Covid as a possibility.
Friends were complaining about allergies, but by now, this thing felt like a head cold, so it could be something else that was going around.
A couple of hours after I tested in the HDMG parking lot, Eric Oak, PhD in pharmacology, our main guy for disease management, called me at home.
“Your test came out positive,” he said. “It’s Covid.”
That simple sentence gave me a sinking feeling. We were around 700,000 deaths from the thing and three-quarters of the dead across the nation were people my age or older. I didn’t smoke, consume alcohol to excess or have much in the way of underlying conditions. I had been fully vaccinated.
We have friends who were hit heavy early in 2020, in the ICU for weeks on end, ventilators, nearly killed, with hard after-effects. Asked by doubters if I knew anyone who had it, or died from it, my simple answer was, and is, “Yes, several.”
There are a couple of groups for the unvaccinated: The somewhat fearful and people who procrastinate. Also, people who are uninformed or misinformed. There are the ideologically driven, who will never change their minds.
The fearful, the misinformed, the procrastinators are the ones that reasonable people can hope to reach. They constitute millions apart from the millions who will play Russian roulette until the bullet strikes and kills, or whizzes by.
“You just stay home for 10 days,” Oak told me. “Your wife will also need to quarantine.”
Quarantine meant stay the heck away from each other. I had been home for a few days and my beloved had no symptoms, and never became infected. Neither did my inlaws because we sat a good six feet away from each other. But I can tell you my news gave my wife quite a turn.
She masked up and so did I. She worked upstairs, I worked downstairs. I slept downstairs on the couch. We took our meals apart. I felt like a house cat with a cold.
The takeaways are that we both had been vaccinated, first and second shots in January and February. The Moderna series has good reviews for persistent effectiveness, but that effectiveness wanes after about six months. I was infected around seven months. But the vaccine did exactly what it was designed to do. It kept me from illness serious enough to put me in the hospital or kill me.
When the studies began arriving about boosters — third shots, the data looked promising. The booster reinforces waning immunity about six-fold.
Turns out I have well informed, serious friends in vulnerable status groups, who just had not gotten around to it yet. My take, without finger-wagging, if it’s been six months since initial vaccination, get around to it.
The Delta variant was so contagious that it infected me even though I fall in the careful category, with masks, vaccines and other precautions.
With deaths past 800,000, around twice the combat deaths of World War II and Omicron much more contagious than Delta, I am happy booster shots are available.
Nobody has a crystal ball about the coming year. But this fast-mutating virus finds its way to the unvaccinated, and in many cases, sends them to hospital corridors crowded with their fellow victims and too often, kills them.
My hope is 2022 is a better year with the pandemic fading. This year, Americans have many more tools to save themselves and to safeguard their friends and families.
I hope enough of us take advantage to help put this behind us. That’s my New Year hope. My prayer, actually.
