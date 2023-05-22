Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I suspect my son may be gay. He is a gorgeous, smart, successful young man in his mid-20s, who has really never shown interest in girls. I am perfectly fine with him being gay, and I hope he would realize that. I wish he would just tell me if that was the case. I’m really not sure if he is because he seems very masculine. But so did Rock Hudson.

I would love your gay readers’ opinions. Do they wish their parents would have brought up the subject or just let them come out when they were ready? Is there a good way to ease into the topic? I would hate for him to feel the need to hide it from me for whatever reason. Maybe I’ve said stupid gay remarks in the past? (“Oh, that’s so gay,” or whatever.) I might have, but I can’t remember specifically. I am very ashamed of myself if I did.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.