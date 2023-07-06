Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I’ve been with my boyfriend for 22 years. It’s been up and down, and I’ve learned to keep quiet about things that upset me. He’s never reacted well to me mentioning things or asking for help with chores. If I do have to say something because I am out of patience, I’m always carefully crafting the way I say it and trying to be as polite as possible to avoid conflict.

Sometimes I feel like a “mommy girlfriend,” and he doesn’t understand why this bothers me. Oftentimes his know-it-all attitude ruins things, and I cannot get through to him. He snaps at everything; for example, the other day he snapped at me at Wawa because my hands were full and he was trying to hand me coffee. I had to put something down to take it, and it made him mad to wait. Little things like that are adding up, and I’m losing my mind.

