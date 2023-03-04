The last two weeks we covered amendments, so it is time for mulches.
Mulch is commonly used to keep the soil cool and conserve water by preventing it from evaporating from the soil. Mulches can also be used to warm soil, especially in winter and spring. They can be organic material such as decorative bark, compost or even straw. They can also be inorganic like decorative rock, gravel or sand.
Amendments are materials mixed into the soil to improve the physical or chemical makeup of the soil. As organic mulch decomposes, it can help the physical and chemical makeup of the soil. Mulch is used to cover the soil surface and is not mixed into it.
Cooling mulch is extremely good for vegetable gardens and flowerbeds during hot weather. Mulch helps keep the soil cool and evenly moist, which benefits both flowers and vegetables.
Cooling mulch includes compost, decorative bark (all sizes and types) and even newspaper. However, newspaper can be a problem because it can blow away and the colored paper can release ink, which can become a problem.
Straw can also be a good mulch in your vegetable garden. It can be used during the summer and then removed at the end of the season, allowing the soil to heat up in the fall. The removed soil can be used in the compost pile.
Straw or sawdust can become a problem if left on the soil too long. Even when it is placed on top of the soil, it will deplete the nitrogen from the soil.
In late spring or early summer, we can place clear or dark plastic over our garden beds. Just cut holes in the plastic to plant your summer vegetables. The plastic will heat the soil and allow vegetable seeds to germinate faster and the plants to grow quicker.
As the summer heats up, cover the plastic with straw, compost or other organic material about three inches deep. This will cool the soil during the hot months. When the summer fades into fall, remove the organic mulch and expose the plastic, so the soil will stay warm and your vegetables continue to grow.
That is an example of how to use mulch in your garden and how to extend your growing season. Even if you do not use the plastic layer, a cooling mulch in the summer is very important and can benefit your garden.
Mulch can also prevent weeds by suffocating their seeds. With three inches of mulch, very few weeds will grow and those that do can easily be pulled out.
When mulching planters, do not mulch too close to the trunks of trees; leave the mulch about two feet away from the trunk. The reason we avoid placing the mulch too close to the trunk is that it prevents air circulation, which can cause rot. I highly recommend the use of mulch because it can save water, help your soil and slow down weeds.
Every few years I let part of my garden go fallow and cover the soil with black plastic for the summer. This is a process called solar sterilization. This process heats the soil to the point where it can kill pathogens in the soil that can cause plant diseases. Solar sterilization can also kill some weed seeds.
In the landscape, placing some type of weed barriers between the soil and mulch in permanent plantings can become a problem. If you use plastic under the bark or rock, after a few years, the plastic will break down. When that happens, it works its way to the surface. Now you have pieces of plastic sticking out of your mulch and you have weeds growing where the plastic has torn — and you have a big job of getting rid of the plastic.
I do not recommend using plastic as a weed barrier in your landscape. However, when used as a temporary warming mulch in your garden, it is a good practice.
In the last few years, there have been more fabric weed barriers on the market. They work much better than using plastic, but are expensive. I find that using a weed barrier for rock mulch is more important than organic mulch.
Since most of our weeds are wind-blown seeds, the weeds will establish in the mulch above the weed barrier, making the barrier ineffective. A good three inches of organic mulch will control most of the existing weed seeds in the soil.
Besides the value to the soil, you should also select mulch to go with the design of your landscape. When selecting mulch, first consider the function and second, the aesthetic purpose of the mulch.
Decorative bark goes with a rustic or woodland landscape theme, whereas decorative rock comes in many different colors, sizes and shapes to add the needed color or texture to the landscape. However, decorative bark needs to be added every few years, as it decomposes or blows away.
River rock or other natural-colored rocks can give a desert or natural look to your landscape. The size of rock can accent the look of your landscape. Decorative rock can cool your soil, but it can reflect heat onto your home and become a safety issue with children.
The use of mulch in your landscape is desirable with water conservation and weed prevention, but most of all, it gives the final touches to the landscape. I have seen many landscapes without mulch in the planters and they looked very nice, but after the mulch was added, they looked finished.
