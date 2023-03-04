Neal Weisenberger

The last two weeks we covered amendments, so it is time for mulches.

Mulch is commonly used to keep the soil cool and conserve water by preventing it from evaporating from the soil. Mulches can also be used to warm soil, especially in winter and spring. They can be organic material such as decorative bark, compost or even straw. They can also be inorganic like decorative rock, gravel or sand.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.