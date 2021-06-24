This past week, I watched two classic political films — “All the King’s Men,” first released in 1949, starring Broderick Crawford as the popular, but ruthless politician Willie Stark; and “The Last Hurrah” with Spencer Tracy.
One “Kings Men” costume flaw showed the men all struggling to have overcoats in a southern state like Louisiana.
Stark attracted enormous crowds at his rallies, just like Donald Trump did, by offering people-perfect promises of a hospital.
Much of the campaign talks included grandiose plans by Stark, just like most future politicians.
As for the Tracy film, which ended with a death-bed scene, it was inappropriately titled “The Last Hurrah.”
The story of the rise of politician Stark from a rural county seat to the governor’s mansion is depicted in the story line. He goes into politics, railing against the corruptly run county government, but loses his race for county treasurer, in the face of unfair obstacles placed by the local machine.
Stark teaches himself law, and as a lawyer, continues to fight the local establishment, championing the local people and gaining popularity. He eventually rises to become a candidate for governor, narrowly losing his first race, then winning on a second attempt.
Along the way, he loses his innocence and become as corrupt as the politicians he once fought against.
As he rises, Stark philanders many women, taking his PT man/journalist Jack Burden’s own girlfriend, Anne Stanton, as his mistress (played by the gorgeous Joanne Dru).
Stark, who had always dealt with those who go his way by any means, begins to see his world start to unravel and he discovers that not everyone can be bought off.
In both of these movies, the hero is supported by thousands of voters, just like Trump.
Tracy plays the Irish-American political boss. And if that doesn’t sweep him into office, there’s no justice in a stuffed ballot box.
Tracy is at his best in the leading role. There is nothing mystifying about this character Skeffington. He is a tough, sentimental politician of the old professional school who believes in the survival of the fittest — and let’s not have any argument about who that is. He stands for good government (within reason) and bases his skill on “the deal” — or what, in more polite language, is known as “compromise.”
When he graciously rides herd on his henchmen in a smoke-filled room or at a wake, it appears, from his genial behavior, that it’s all just a big game.
