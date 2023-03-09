Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I just want to start by saying I love my mother-in-law. She has helped me with the kids more often than not, and I am extremely grateful for her. My issue is when it comes time to tell my toddler “no,” my mother-in-law just laughs, which makes my toddler laugh and encourages her to keep doing whatever it is we told her to not do (like jumping in the chair or on her bed). Or climbing on my mother-in-law’s sore back.

I have been getting harder on my toddler that when we tell her “no,” we mean it. We’re going to put up electric fences for our cattle and goats (we live on a farm), and our toddler needs to learn that we mean no for her safety. How do I get it across to my mother-in-law that she needs to support us being more stern with the kids? I’m not saying she needs to lose her sense of humor; I just want my toddler to listen to us when we tell her no. I feel like not enough people do that with their kids anymore.

