Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: My mother-in-law is 81 and a widow. She currently lives alone. Her health is declining, and she has been talking about wanting my husband and me to move in with her and “take care of her and the house.” She is adamantly against moving into assisted living or anything similar. I already cook meals and take them to her, weekly. I help with some household chores and have been maintaining the 10 acres the house sits on. My husband and I talk to her on the phone, daily, and have for the past two years since my father-in-law got ill and passed away.

My husband is disabled, and I have been his full-time caregiver for over 12 years. Moving in with her would add to my responsibilities to care for both of them.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.