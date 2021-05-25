The Antelope Valley Mosquito Abatement and Vector Control District is getting the buzz. Yes, mosquito season is here. And as the weather is warming up, we will see more of them.
Prevent the bite. As we all know, infected mosquitoes are public heath concern. There is no known cure for mosquito-borne illnesses — our best bet is prevention. Our District workers are out and about treating natural mosquito habitats in our community. We can all help with the prevention by heeding the district’s 4 D’s of mosquito control recommendations:
• Dusk/Dawn: Avoid outdoor activity when mosquitoes are most actively feeding and flying.
• DEET: Use personal repellents containing this (or another) EPA approved ingredient.
• Dress: Cover exposed skin to block mosquitoes’ access to your body.
• Drain: Dump or drain any standing water around your property weekly.
Repellents are not created equal. Find the repellent that is right for you. Use the product with a protection time that fits your activity. Be sure to examine the ingredients of your favorite mosquito repellent. The Environmental Protection Agency recommends the following ingredients that will offer good protection:
• DEET.
• Picaridin (known as KBR 3023 and Picaridin outside the US).
• IR3535.
• Oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE) — Do not use on children under three years at certain concentration per label.
• Para-methane-diol (PMD) — Do not use on children under three years old at certain concentration per label.
• 2-undecanone.
Whatever you choose, always follow the product label instructions and reapply the insect repellent as directed for maximum efficiency. It is also advised that if you are also using sunscreen, apply sunscreen first before the insect repellent. Do not spray repellent on the skin under clothing. The EPA has these important points for safe use of insect repellents:
• Read and follow the label directions to ensure proper use; be sure you understand how much to apply.
• Apply repellents only to exposed skin and/or clothing.
• Do not apply near eyes and mouth, and apply sparingly around ears.
• When using sprays, do not spray directly into face; spray on hands first and then apply to face.
• Never use repellents over cuts, wounds or irritated skin.
• Do not apply insect repellent to a child’s hands, eyes and mouth. Adults can spray insect repellent onto hands and then apply to a child’s face.
• Do not spray in enclosed areas.
• Avoid breathing a spray product.
• Do not use it near food.
Also check the label to see if the product is flammable, and if so, do not use around open flames or lit cigarettes nearby. After returning indoors, wash treated skin and clothes with soap and water. Store insect repellents safely out of reach of children. And if you are concerned about using insect repellent on children, consult your health care provider before use.
Enjoy your pool this summer. Keep it clean. The year before the pandemic, the Antelope Valley Mosquito Abatement and Vector Control District identified 2,000 pools in the Antelope Valley area that were potential habitat for mosquito proliferation.
Mosquitoes can multiply in a cupful of water. Imagine what a pool of water can do.
