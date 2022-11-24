Dear Annie 2020

Dear Readers: Wishing you all a very happy, healthy and joyous Thanksgiving. As we gather around the table, it is a good time to reflect on all the things that we can be thankful for. It is a time to appreciate what you have and treasure the very moments that you are spending with friends or family. Below are some of my favorite poems about gratitude. I hope you enjoy them.

“I am grateful for what I am and have. My thanksgiving is perpetual.” — Henry David Thoreau

