Last week, I discussed pruning stone fruit, including peaches, nectarines, apricots and plums trees.
Once again, with pruning any plant, first remove the three D’s first. The three D’s are dead, damaged and diseased branches.
The next step is to remove suckers, watersprouts and crossing branches. The last step is renewing the fruiting wood of the tree, balancing tree growth with fruit production and maintaining the tree in its desired space.
Another stone fruit is cherries. Cherries need little pruning once they have reached their mature size. Cherry fruiting wood is very long-lived, and the trees require very little renewal pruning.
After you have removed the three D’s, watersprouts and thinned-out crossing and rubbing branches, most of the renewal pruning has been accomplished. The only other pruning that may be needed is to increase the spread of the cherry tree and reducing the height of the tree. Sweet and sour cherries can be pruned in this method.
In mature almonds, the fruiting wood on the tree produces fruit for about five years. Thus, after your tree is about five years old, you will need to remove about one-fifth of the fruiting wood. Each following year, one-fifth of the fruiting wood should be removed to keep the tree producing. This will allow new fruiting wood to grow and rejuvenate the tree.
The fruiting wood is found on short shoots called spurs. Do not cut off every fifth spur; you need to thin out about one-fifth of the branches.
Apples, pears and quince are classified as pome fruit and require close to the same pruning. Apples tend to have an upright growth habit and require thinning to allow light and air to penetrate between the branches of the tree. They also require some topping of the trees called heading back to lower the height of the tree.
Apple fruiting wood is mainly on short shoots called spurs. These spurs may last 20 years or more, but they produce the best apples for about 10 years. This means we need to remove one-tenth of the fruiting wood (or spurs) each year after the tree is older than 10 years in order to rejuvenate the tree.
This does not mean you cut off every 10th spur on each branch, but remove one-tenth of the branches on the tree. With most apples, by the time you remove the three D’s, suckers, watersprouts and crossing branches, your trees may not require any more pruning or just some slight thinning.
Pears are pruned very similarly to apples. In fact, they can be pruned just like an apple. The only tip would be to prune pears slightly less. Pears are very susceptible to a disease called fire blight, which attacks new soft growth. If you heavily prune a pear, you will have more new growth and more chances to have a fire blight problem.
Pomegranates over the last few years have become a popular fruit tree to plant and are very easy to grow and care for. The only problem is they are very thorny.
Pomegranates require very little pruning. After removing the 3 D’s, suckers, watersprouts and crossing branches, only excessively crowded areas need to be thinned. Flowers and fruit are produced on two- to three-year-old wood near the outside of the tree. Excess heading at the back of the tree will lower production.
Fruit trees and all plants do not require pruning seal, because it delays the healing of the pruning wounds. Applying white latex paint to the pruning cuts and exposed branches can be desirable. This will help prevent sunburn to the tree. Also, spraying a dormant oil and fungicide on the trees will help kill insect eggs and overwintering insects and diseases.
