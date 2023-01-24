Dear Annie 2020

Dear Readers: Many of you suggested treatments for “Pooped Out and Sad in the South,” which was the letter from the grandmother who was concerned about her grandson’s difficulties in having bowel movements. I hope some of these suggestions help other parents and grandparents who face similar problems with their children and grandchildren.

Dear Annie: This mother needs to seek the advice of a pediatric gastroenterologist. These are the same symptoms my son exhibited, much to my dismay. He is now in his 50s and has had terrible, terrible trouble with Crohn’s disease. He now has an ileostomy and is doing quite well. He is 6-foot-4 and at one point was down to 134 pounds. The pain level he has experienced cannot be imagined.

