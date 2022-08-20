Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I have been going on a Super Bowl cruise for 14 years with the same group of people, including two couples and two ladies, one of whom is married and the other is single. We get together for breakfast every day, and then we break away and I hang out with one of the couples all day. The others usually find us in the afternoon and hang out with us. We split up several hours before dinner but eat dinner every night together.

Here is my problem. I have a friend coming on the cruise who got me into going on this trip over 17 years ago. She is coming with some of her friends, and she’s only been on this cruise one other time since she stopped cruising about 10 years ago. She and I know another couple who are our best friends. She talked to them about coming on the cruise. The wife didn’t really want to come, but her husband talked her into coming, telling her that the four of us would hang out. My problem is that the cruising couple I have been hanging out with for the last 14 years and the other couple and the single girl coming onboard expect me to hang out with them. The other couple I am close friends with knows the couple that I go on the cruise with, but I don’t think that the husband would want to hang out with them.

