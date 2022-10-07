Dear Annie: Over the past decade, I have given up on trying to have a relationship with my five siblings. I used to call every so often to catch up and send birthday cards to all of them and their children. My wife often asked me why none of them ever sent me a birthday card and usually failed to call me back after I left a message. That was when I realized that I was the only one trying and stopped calling or writing. No one called or wrote me a card. Even when I knew they were traveling in my area, none stopped by at my invitation. There was always an excuse of they are tired or ready to get home from the trip, etc.
Our 91-year-old mother, whom I called every day for over 12 years, will pass one day, and I would rather not attend the funeral. I have always felt that funerals were to show support and respect to the survivors, and not the departed. I have no desire to be around my siblings. All my mother’s friends have already passed, so I won’t know most of the people there. I would rather celebrate my mother’s life by planting a tree, donating to her favorite charity and being alone in nature. Should I feel obligated to attend the funeral?
