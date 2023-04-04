Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I very much enjoyed your recent column called “Doctor Who Knows” regarding parents’ cellphone use. I’m a mom to a merry band of beautiful young children. One of those children has Type 1 Diabetes in addition to other health-related problems that impact the care of his Type 1. We are privileged to live in a time where I can monitor his blood glucose 24/7 via a cellphone app, and keep track of active insulin in his system via another cellphone app.

With all his health conditions, outings out of the house can be a bit of a “box of chocolates” in that I’m never quite sure that day whether adrenaline is going to run his blood sugar higher or spontaneous activity will make him crash. Therefore, I’m vigilant about checking these apps every 10-15 minutes when we’re out and about to see how he’s trending and to keep ahead of any potential crises.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.