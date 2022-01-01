A common plant used in holiday traditions is mistletoe. However, mistletoe is poisonous and a parasitic plant that can kill many of our native and landscape plants.
There are two major types of mistletoe found in the Antelope Valley. Broadleaf mistletoe is the mistletoe that you think of when someone says mistletoe, or the mistletoe associated with the holidays. There are several different species of broadleaf mistletoe, and they can attack — Native juniper, apple, aristocrat pear, ash, birch, cottonwood, locust and walnut.
The other type is dwarf mistletoe. It has a very small orangish-yellow stem with no noticeable leaves. The leaves are actually small scales on the side of the stems. Dwarf mistletoe is normally seen as a swelling of a branch on the host plant. Dwarf mistletoe is commonly found growing in the native junipers around the Antelope Valley. Occasionally we find it growing in apple trees.
Birds carry the seeds from the mistletoe plant. The seeds then stick to branches of host trees. When the seeds germinate instead of growing into the soil, they send their roots into the branch. The roots of the mistletoe take water and nutrients from the host plant instead of the soil. This process will stress the tree. If enough mistletoe is growing in the tree, it will eventually kill the tree.
The best way to control mistletoe is to plant trees that are resistant to mistletoe. Do not plant ashes, including Modesto ash, if you live in areas where broadleaf mistletoe is common.
If your tree has a small clump of mistletoe, and it is possible, remove the entire branch from your tree. Remove the branch at least a foot below the mistletoe and cut back to another branch. This keeps the structure of the tree. If you do not remove at least a foot below the mistletoe, you may leave roots inside the branch that can sprout and start growing again.
If the outbreak of mistletoe is on a big branch that you do not want to remove from the tree, then you should cut back the mistletoe flush to the branch. Then wrap the entire area in several layers of black plastic. Black garbage bags or a sheet of black plastic will work. Tie the ends with twine or tape. I find that several wraps of duct tape are the best to seal the ends. This large black bandage may look bad, but it will kill the mistletoe. Mistletoe requires sunlight, and the black plastic prevents sunlight. The plastic needs to stay on for at least two years to be effective. Not a great solution, but a solution.
The least you should do is to cut back the mistletoe flush to the branch every year. This will prevent the mistletoe from producing flowers and new seeds. Without seeds, it cannot spread into new parts of the same tree or into new trees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.