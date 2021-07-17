Water conservation is very important for the future of the Antelope Valley and California.
I strongly believe that all landscaping must be appropriate for the High Desert. However, it seems many so-called experts on water conservation continue to communicate many gardening misconceptions.
I am not pointing a finger at anybody specifically, but many agencies in California are hiring “water conservation specialists” and are requiring candidates with business degrees instead of plant or landscape backgrounds.
Here are some water conservation misconceptions:
Misconception No. 1 — This is several misconceptions rolled into one. The reduction or elimination of residential lawns will reduce water use in the landscape. Yes, lawns use a lot of water, but the tree in your lawn uses more. If you remove your lawn and leave the tree, you will use the same amount of water as you did before, or your neighbors irrigating their lawn takes over watering your tree. Tree roots on a large tree can easily cross property lines.
If you remove your lawn and plant a ground cover, does the ground cover use as much water as the lawn? If you replace it with strawberry, vinca or potentilla, you will not reduce your water use. If you replace with growing drought-tolerant plants, you can save a lot of water. Just remember, you also need to replace the tree or trees with desert trees at the same time. Drought-tolerant plants typically do not like shade; they have adapted to hot, dry sunny locations.
Misconception No. 2 — Do not water in the afternoon. Yes, I agree we should not water lawns in the afternoon due to wind, but drip irrigation is not affected by wind. You might actually save water by drip irrigation in the heat of day, by cooling the roots.
Misconception No. 3 — You need to modify your soil before you plant. If you are planting drought-tolerant, desert-type plants and especially native plants, they grow in our type of soil. You should rototill your soil in order to break up the soil compaction.
Misconception No. 4 — Adding polymers to your soil can save water. Polymers can help store water, not save water. If the Antelope Valley received summer rain, polymers would be a great soil additive.
Polymers in California are used to fool yourself and the water companies. For example, if your lawn needs one-half inch of water every day during the summer and the water company says you can water your lawns only every other day, then add enough polymers to hold or store one-half inch of water. That means on your water days, you apply one inch of water, which supplies enough water for today and tomorrow. Then on your next water day, you water another one inch. My math says daily at one-half inch or every other day at one inch equals the same amount of water.
I believe we all need to conserve water, but it needs to be based on logical horticultural practice, not by something that is quick and easy and sounds good. Today we are still talking about ways to reduce the use of landscape water by 20% to 30%, which is pretty easy to accomplish. We can do this and still keep an outdoor lifestyle very similar to what we are used to (lawns and large shade trees).
Sometime very soon we will need to take the next step in conservation and start talking about reducing outside water use by 50% to 75%, and the final step will be landscaping without supplemental water. That means a major outdoor lifestyle change, which includes more and larger patios, hardscape, patio covers and umbrellas with a few drought-tolerant plants.
