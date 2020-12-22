Dear Readers: The letter from No More Balloons caused quite a reaction, with many of you offering suggestions for other ways of celebrating. Here is a sampling:
Dear Annie: Bubbles are the answer instead of balloons. There are bubble machines, and there are large hoops to make your own. Dish soap is best if you are making your own. Bubbles are beautiful and iridescent.
— Bubble Lover
Dear Annie: In The Villages, Florida, we have thousands of golf carts. When someone has a birthday, we make a parade caravan. People decorate their carts with party regalia and then take their turn in line to drive past the hospital, senior center or the home of the special person. Usually, the person is sitting outside so we can see each other.
No balloons in sight, but lots of funny gifts are left at a “gift corral” at the recipient’s driveway. My dad and I are poets, and we like writing a special poem for the occasion. But some paraders sing a favorite song. Lots of veterans are here who love to hear our national anthem, and everyone in the caravan joins in.
I don’t like fresh-cut flowers because they die quickly. I just can’t keep them alive for more than two days. So, I appreciate your idea of planting a tree. It makes a forever gift.
Great idea to keep our ocean life safe from plastics. Use reusable bags for shopping. I give them as gifts with pictures to match the recipient’s favorite things or places.
— New Ideas
Dear Annie: I have many suggestions for how to celebrate special occasions and help our world.
• Plant a tree.
• Gather donations for a homeless shelter, extended care facility, animal rescue or other acts of mercy.
• Sponsor a memorial for a walkathon, bricks for a new hospital, a park bench, a picnic table, a bus shelter (if allowed) or any number of needed things.
• Pay for spaying or neutering.
• Contact extended care facilities to see what their residents and employees need.
• Sponsor a service animal for wounded veterans or others needing help.
• Contact your Humane Society for memorial ideas.
— May Your Hearts
Find Peace
Dear Hearts: What beautiful sentiment and wonderful suggestions. Thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.