America’s Air Force planes still in use were born in the time when $11,000 would buy a home in Lancaster.
Over the decades, I have occasionally mentioned that my first wife, Val, and I bought a new tract house in Lancaster for just $11,000.
The payments were $68 a month, which also covered the property tax.
It had three bedrooms, one bathroom, a living room and a kitchen.
One day recently, I was touring through the news on my computer, when this story caught my eye:
“Air Force KC-135 planes on the tarmac at Andrews Air Force Base.
“U.S. military still relies on aircraft from an era when homes cost $12,000.”
I realized that I could stand behind that statement because I had experienced the low-priced houses of the time.
The story reported that:
“The Air Force’s two decade effort to field a 21st-century tanker, one of several premier air systems whose development has been beset with problems, is emblematic of the challenges Pentagon leaders face in seeking to maintain the US military’s shrinking edge over its chief competitor China.”
The United States, once the world’s undisputed military superpower, has been struggling for years to efficiently update its arsenal and field new technology in cutting-edge areas such as hypersonics and artificial intelligence, at a time when some senior officials warn that China could be within five years of surpassing the US military.
“It’s like the Pentagon is finding itself staring in the rearview mirror in the face of oncoming traffic” said Mackenzie Eaglen, a defense analyst at the American Enterprise Institute.”
Of course, the rocketing prices of houses is just one example of the multitude of soaring prices throughout our economy, which is well known.
Since taking office, leaders in the Biden administration, like their predecessors under President Donald Trump, have identified China as the top threat to US security.
They have voiced concerns about America’s eroding edge as Beijing showcases its growth in satellites, ballistic missiles, bombers, fighter aircraft, submarines and naval vessels.
The United States is racing to keep up with advances by China and Russia in hypersonic weapons, which travel at five times the speed of sound or faster.
The United States was once capable of quickly fielding cutting-edge military equipment. Following World War II, it developed the formidable B-52 bomber in record speed, building and improving 13 versions of the aircraft is just over a decade.
Even more problematic has been China’s use of espionage to snap up military innovations that reflect billions of dollars in research funding. Examples of weaponry believed to have been fueled by US plans include the Chinese versions of the F-22, F-35 and the C-17 transport plane.
We were better able to compete with foreign governments when houses could be bought for as little as $8,000, the price in some tracts in Lancaster.
