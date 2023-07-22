Dear Heloise: I always get a chuckle when I read your column, pertaining to the hints for cleaning a microwave. I have always been a fan of the phrase that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
When I moved into my house 16 years ago, one of the things I purchased from a discount store was a plastic dome microwave cover. The only part of the microwave that I have ever had to clean is the glass rotating plate that the plates and cover sit on.
The cover never touches the food. The cover contains all splashes inside. No real cleaning has ever been needed in the 16 years I have been using this cover. Same microwave, same cover. And clean. Love reading your column.
Dear Readers: To prevent foot odor, wash feet completely with soap and hot water daily, dry well and apply baking soda onto them.
For children with stinky feet, take a small shoebox and pour a 1/2-inch layer of baking soda into it; then let kids step in it to refresh their feet.
Dear Heloise: When I go to the store, I always park in a spot immediately next to the carriage return, for several reasons.
First, it’s highly unlikely that someone will leave a carriage near my car (potentially damaging it), as the carriage return is right there. Second, I always grab a carriage from the return to help the lot attendant have fewer carriages to return.
Third, it allows me to “test” the carriage as I walk toward the store. If it doesn’t work well, I grab a new one inside. And, lastly, it’s convenient for me to load my car, then put my carriage away.
Dear Heloise: Meet Olive, a 2-year-old tabby, whose favorite things to do are: eating, playing, eating, sleeping and eating again.
