Dear Heloise: I always get a chuckle when I read your column, pertaining to the hints for cleaning a microwave. I have always been a fan of the phrase that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

When I moved into my house 16 years ago, one of the things I purchased from a discount store was a plastic dome microwave cover. The only part of the microwave that I have ever had to clean is the glass rotating plate that the plates and cover sit on.

