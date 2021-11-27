Climate in the Antelope Valley is generally similar, but specific areas around the valley temperatures can range five to 10 degrees cooler or warm during the winter and the summer.
In general terms, the United States Department of Agriculture index lists us as Zone 8. This is based on average minimum temperatures and the climate index used by online order catalogs. In the western United States, we normally use Sunset Garden Book’s system. By the Sunset system, we are zone 11.
Around the Antelope Valley, we have what I like to call micro-zones. These micro-zones are based on topography and air movement. The hillsides surrounding the valley floor are usually slightly warmer in winter. The valley floor is warmer during the day and colder at night than the hillsides. This is due to the flow of air and air temperatures. Cold air is heavier than warm air. This means at night the colder air flows like water down the hillside and settles into low spots on the valley floor, and the warm air rises above the cold air.
So, within Zone 8 you will find small regions where temperatures are two to five degrees warmer or cooler than other nearby areas.
Around your home, there are microclimates that may allow a special plant to grow just in that area. The south side of homes is usually warmer, and plants that are borderline growing here due to cold temperatures may be able to survive on the south side of your home. However, if your south side is three feet from the wall and your neighbor’s house is three feet on the other side, it is not going to receive any sunlight during the winter.
Dryer vents can also be a good location for tender plants, which benefits from the heat produced by the dryer and the escape of warmer air from your garage.
Now as we move into winter, in the past I placed wireless thermometers around my landscape to check for microclimates. I live on a north facing slope, with a large elevation change from front yard to backyard. At the lowest part of the lot it is usually four to six degrees cooler than the just out of the house. It is cooler in winter and summer, due to cooler air settling to lower elevations and rising to higher elevations.
The front of the house faces south and gets a lot of winter summer sun, which heats the house and landscape. However, the slope continues from the front of the house upward to the neighbor’s property — again a very high elevation change. So, at night the cold air flows down and builds up against the house, making it very cold.
In winter it also makes it the warmest location during the day and the coldest during the night. This makes it a very difficult location to grow plants. In fact, it is colder than the north side of the house that receives no winter sunlight. Most of the time the north side of your house is the coldest in winter, due to lack of sunlight.
One of the best things that you can do before starting to landscape your home is to investigate the different microclimates found around your property, especially in winter. When it comes to planning a landscape, we have regional zones (Sunset zone 11, USDA zone 8). We also have large micro-zones in the regional zone such as the valley slopes in Quartz Hill and Palmdale and the flat valley floor. These large microclimates can even include rural and urban zones. The more homes the more heat in winter, the more paved roads the warmer the winter temperatures.
Many times, I say a plant will not grow in the Antelope Valley, and someone or several people will call or write and say they are growing that plant. They found the perfect microclimate in their landscape in order to grow that plant. Microclimates are an important part of landscaping and you should always check the various microclimates around your property before you plant.
