Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed 1.5 million people were diagnosed with pneumonia in an emergency department in the US and approximately 40,000 people died from pneumonia, in 2018.
Worldwide, pneumonia claimed the lives of millions of children and adults. Pneumonia is an infection of the lungs that can be prevented and can usually be treated. Prevention is key and early treatment is important. Pneumonia affects people of all ages and can cause mild to severe illness with common signs and symptoms including:
Certain populations are more likely to be infected with pneumonia. They include:
• Adults 65 years or older.
• Children younger than 5 years old.
• People who have ongoing medical conditions.
• People who smoke cigarettes.
There are several causes and types of pneumonia. Viruses, bacteria, and fungi can cause pneumonia and so can the influenza virus. Coronavirus can also cause pneumonia complications. A common cause of bacterial pneumonia is streptococcus pneumoniae. Household mold exposure can also cause pneumonia, especially in people with weakened immune systems.
There are several ways people can get sick with pneumonia:
• Community-acquired pneumonia. Someone who is not in a healthcare setting, develops pneumonia in the community.
• Healthcare-associated pneumonia. Someone develops pneumonia during, or following, a stay in a healthcare setting such as a hospital, long-term care facility and dialysis center.
• Ventilator-associated pneumonia. Someone gets pneumonia after being on a ventilator. A ventilator is a machine that supports breathing.
According to the CDC, the bacteria and viruses that most commonly cause pneumonia in the community are different from those in healthcare settings. You can protect yourself by avoiding people who are sick. And if you are sick, stay away from others to prevent spread.
You can also prevent respiratory infections by (CDC recommendations):
• Washing your hands regularly.
• Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces that are frequently touched.
• Coughing or sneezing into a tissue or into your elbow or sleeve.
• Limiting contact with cigarette smoke or quitting smoking.
• Managing and preventing conditions like diabetes, asthma or heart disease.
• Get vaccinated. Vaccines can help prevent infection by some of the bacteria and viruses that can cause pneumonia.
There are two vaccines that help prevent pneumococcal disease among adults 65 years or older. Both are safe and effective but cannot be given at the same time. If you want to receive both vaccines, talk to your healthcare provider to determine what is best for you. Be protected as the fall and winter seasons are rushing in.
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
