Think about a time when you were so engaged in what you are doing that you forget to eat. Or when you are playing a sport you love and you seem to flawlessly have all the right moves.
Artists and athletes refer to it as being in the flow or in the zone. Being in the zone is not just for artists and athletes. Anyone of us can experience being in the zone. In fact, you most likely have already been there a few times. You are in the zone when:
• You feel a total sense of enjoyment. There is effort involved but feels like playing.
• Your whole being is engaged and focused on the activity.
• You perform at your best without thinking about it.
Passionate artists and athletes easily go into the zone because they love and enjoy what they do and they have developed the skill level that meets the demands of the moment. There is no going into the zone when you don’t know what you are doing. Your brain will just be too busy learning and trying to figure things out.
When you are in the zone, you function optimally without thinking. You simply do with a clear mind.
When you first learn how to ride your bike, you were worried about your form, your balance, falling and hurting yourself — which usually what happens until you know how. With constant practice — bruises and all, comes a certain level of mastery. And off you go riding your bike without thinking much. Those who can ride a bike up high on a rope are definitely on the zone. Their minds are not preoccupied with falling.
It would be nice if you can just go in the zone for maximum efficiently while having fun at peak performance. Easier said than done, you might say. It seemingly is. But just as anything else, you can, with practice and awareness of what might help.
While others may experience being in a state of flow effortlessly and randomly as they go about doing what they do, some of us may need some help. There are experts who do this for a living.
We can also start where we are at, with some awareness. Those who have experienced being in the zone identifies some ingredients to help us get into the zone:
• Keep your attention in the present moment. Rather than thinking ahead of what might happen, ground yourself in the sight, sound, taste, and smell of the now. Internal thought and worry about what might happen gets in the way of clear thinking and doing.
• Have confidence of your abilities. Confidence develops as you achieve mastery of the skills needed to do the task. Which means that you have to constantly sharpen your saw to be good at what you do. Practice, practice and more practice. If you are lacking in confidence, you will worry about failing, being judged, winning or losing. These negative thoughts occupy your brain cells, there is not much space for the needed focused mental energy to perform the task at hand. There will be no sense of enjoyment in the fear of losing.
• Have fun while you sharpen your skills. Seriously, being good at anything requires discipline and repetitive exercises of mind and muscles. However, there is mounting evidence that having a gaming sense as you go through these exercises activates the happy hormones. The very essence of being in the flow is having fun taking away the felling that it is all hard work. Your brain would rather avoid the pain associated with hard work, in the absence of fun.
• Develop your emotional intelligence. Understand and manage how you handle stressful situation and how your responses affect your relationships. If you are constantly feeling stressed, and strung out, no amount of sharpening your saw can get you in the zone. Those stress hormones can rob you of your much-needed energy. A certain degree of heightened awareness is good for peak performance, but feeling tired physically and mentally i depleting.
• Social connectedness is important. Surrounding yourself with positive and nurturing company can influence the likelihood of you stepping into the zone in the crucial moment. When you feel supported, you feel safe to take risks with less self-focused fear of rejection. Stay away from people who do not support you. Find a supportive tribe with similar interest.
Whether you are at home, at work, on in the community at large, practice your mindfulness of the present moment and accept challenges as opportunities to sharpen your skills and become a better version of yourself every day. Live your life fully in the zone of possibilities. Happy holidays!
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.