According to health statistics published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), suicide remains the second leading cause of death among youth aged 10 to 14 and adults aged 24 to 35.
It is also reported that while suicide was responsible for nearly 46,000 deaths in 2020, many more people attempt or have serious thoughts of suicide. Having serious thoughts of suicide is a critical risk factor for future suicide acts.
Mental health challenges have been undoubtedly exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic-induced isolation, resulting in increased substance abuse, inability to cope, food insecurity, helplessness and suicide ideation.
Negative experiences in childhood and teenage years may additionally put children at risk for chronic health problems, mental illness and substance use in adulthood, according to the health experts.
These negative experiences are known as adverse childhood experiences. These traumatic experiences can be related to neglect, experiencing or witnessing violence, abuse, bullying, having a family member attempt or die by suicide and other negative household or community encounters.
The need for safety and security is at the base of fundamental human needs. A threatened foundation does not support robust upward healthy growth.
In addition to a strong family support system, it takes a village to support the healthy development of a young mind. The CDC identified individual, family and community protective factors that support positive mental development of our children that you and I can contribute to.
These are individual and family protective factors:
• Families who create safe, stable and nurturing relationships; and children have a consistent family life where they are safe, taken care of and supported
• Children who have positive friendship and peer networks
• Children who do well in school
• Children who have caring adults outside the family who serve as mentors/role models
• Families where caregivers can meet basic needs of food, shelter and health services for children
•Families where caregivers have college degrees or higher
• Families where caregivers have steady employment
• Families with strong social support networks and positive relationships with the people around them
• Families where caregivers engage in parental monitoring, supervision and consistent enforcement of rules
• Families where caregivers/adults work through conflicts peacefully
• Families where caregivers help children work through problems
• Families that engage in fun, positive activities together
•Families that encourage the importance of school for children
The following are community protective factors:
• Communities where families have access to economic and financial help
• Communities where families have access to medical care and mental health services
• Communities where families have access to safe, stable housing
• Communities where families have access to nurturing and safe childcare
• Communities where families have access to high-quality preschool
•Communities where families have access to safe, engaging after-school programs and activities
• Communities where families have work policies with family-friendly policies
• Communities with strong partnerships between the community and business, health care, government and other sectors
• Communities where residents feel connected to each other and are involved in the community
• Communities where violence is not tolerated or accepted
Some children are at greater risk than others, but adverse childhood experiences are common. The CDC reports that about 61% of adults surveyed across 25 states reported they had experienced at least one type of adverse childhood experience before age 18 and nearly one out of six people experienced four or more types.
The economic and social cost to families, communities and society, as a whole, totals hundreds of billions of dollars each year, according to the CDC.
Find your way to support our developing youth. Be a mentor or a volunteer to help the support groups in our community. The Antelope Valley Partners for Health offers volunteer opportunities (avph.org) and there are others. Check out your opportunity to help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.