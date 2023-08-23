It was Napoleon, I think, who said that men will die “for a scrap of ribbon.” Not all the time, but military medals signify that the people who earned them at one time put their lives on the line in service to the nation. And they cannot be taken away, or worn unless earned.
With that in mind, Rep. Mike Garcia, himself a combat veteran as a Navy fighter pilot in Iraq, makes a point of ensuring that medals that might have been overlooked get a thorough review and that the service of our veterans is not forgotten.
It is a non-political, non-partisan labor of love in a time that is anything but non-political and non-partisan.
“This is one of the things that I love to do,” Garcia said. “In a time of stress, this is de-stressing.”
The thing about a medal, award or badge of service, there is virtually no way to take it away from you once the orders are written. They exist for posterity.
Some medals mean more than others. Some badges mean more than others. For example, the fakes and stolen valor wannabes most often claim the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest decoration for valor. Sooner or later, they are exposed, and if they got stuff as a result of it, they can be prosecuted.
But the phonies tend not to know what the meaning is of all the other awards, medals and badges. If they are wearing paratrooper jump wings, they will not know how they got them, or what, for example, is a “stick” or a “PLF.” They don’t bother, so they just pin the stuff on.
Monday, Navy fighter pilot vet Garcia was pinning the real stuff onto four veterans — Roy Tapia, Joe Duran, Richard J. Hawes Jr. and Rolanda Shells. Tapia and Duran were Vietnam veteran draftees, and both served in combat with hard outfits, the 1st Cavalry Division, and the 101st Airborne. Garcia pinned on Vietnam service medals, and Tapia was pinned with his Combat Infantry Badge, and jump wings. Rolanda Shells “does a lot for veterans,” according to Garcia’s veteran services deputy Christine Ward. She was awarded a long-awaited Army service medal, and her Marksman badge.
Among them, Richard Hawes was the lone Post 9/11 veteran, someone who served in the Iraq War during the “surge years” in Baghdad when Gen. David Petraeus was trying to flood the Iraqi capital with enough troops to cool down a very hot insurgent war.
Hawes, serving as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division, was one of those “cooling agents.” Part of a recon team and rated by his platoon sergeant as an “excellent infantry rifleman,” Hawes scouted for and located High Value Targets, insurgents who the coalition wanted captured or killed. Hawes was on the wrong end of mortar fire, detonations, small arms fire. Paratroopers retain an excellent combat reputation for good reason. They are tenacious, and lethal.
“Everyone in my unit got a Purple Heart,” Hawes noted. Except for Hawes, but that’s another story, to be concluded, perhaps, another day. But Monday, Congressman Garcia and field deputy Chris Ward resolved that it was “Richard’s day.”
He appeared for the ceremony at the congressman’s office in a sharp blue suit. His mother, Priscilla Hawes, and father, Richard Sr., were in attendance. So were Richard’s friends from Vets4Veterans, the local non-profit that works diligently to help veterans adjust to civilian life.
In the awards and decorations laid out on the table, all were for honorable service, some earned for hot combat. That was the ribbon stack awarded to Richard J. Hawes, Jr. A shiny new anodyne pair of paratrooper’s jump wings, and a Combat Action Badge awarded for service under fire. Also, an Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Iraq War Service Medal with campaign star, and National Defense Service Medal. It was the biggest stack, earned honorably, and worn the same way.
For everyone awarded, slow hand salute. For running toward the fight, nothing but respect.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper veteran who covered the Iraq War for the Antelope Valley Press, he serves as Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s appointee on the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Commission.
