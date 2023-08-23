It was Napoleon, I think, who said that men will die “for a scrap of ribbon.” Not all the time, but military medals signify that the people who earned them at one time put their lives on the line in service to the nation. And they cannot be taken away, or worn unless earned.

With that in mind, Rep. Mike Garcia, himself a combat veteran as a Navy fighter pilot in Iraq, makes a point of ensuring that medals that might have been overlooked get a thorough review and that the service of our veterans is not forgotten.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.