Dear Heloise: My family loves meatloaf, so I have found ways to make it more nutritious and delicious. Here is what I like to do:
• I take vegetables such as carrots, zucchini, celery and onions, shred them and add them to the ground beef. For families with children who don’t like vegetables, this works well.
• Sometimes I put half of the meat mixture in a loaf pan, then sprinkle a nice, thick layer of cheddar cheese over it and then put the rest of the meatloaf mixture over that. This is a big hit.
• I’ve also been known to add finely chopped jalapenos peppers for a little added “zip.”
• Leftover meatloaf also makes a terrific sandwich the next day.
— Sandra in Kansas
Core lettuce quickly
Dear Heloise: To remove a lettuce core, hold the head of lettuce in both hands with the core side downward.
On the counter (or any solid surface), give the lettuce two or three firm raps directly on the core. Turn the lettuce over and twist the core to remove it. Be sure you’ve washed your hands well.
— Catherine in Arizona
Upright peppers
Dear Readers: Do you find making stuffed bell peppers to be a mess? Try placing the peppers in a fluted pan. It’s tall enough to keep the peppers upright, and the indentions in the pan help hold the peppers in place, which also keeps the tomato sauce from spilling out. It’s practically mess-free.
— Heloise
Send a money-saving or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.
