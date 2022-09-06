The intelligence quotient of our rational mind was known to be the best indicator of one’s virtue and success.
However, there is growing evidence of how emotional quotient can be the better indicator of success in life.
In 1990, a couple of researchers wrote an article about “emotional intelligence” and defined it as a set of skills believed to contribute to the accurate appraisal, expression and regulation of emotions in oneself and others, as well as the use of emotions to motivate, plan and achieve.
In 1995, Daniel Goleman, a scientist writer, authored a book popularizing the startling insight into our “two minds” — the rational and the emotional and how, together, they shape our lives and our destiny.
A Harvard study even showed that emotional intelligence is far more important that intelligence quotient and technical skills as a predictor of success.
Hence, the development of tests to measure not only the intelligence quotient but also the emotional quotient as a hiring protocol, especially in high-level positions.
Emotional intelligence, according to the experts, has several components:
• Knowing your emotions — Have the self-awareness to interpret the emotion, with open expression and self-control. If you are experiencing a feeling of hurt, look inside to really understand why. Is it because you had an expectation that was not met and you perceive you lost something? An emotionally intelligent being will reexamine his or her expectation, lose the false perception and move toward communicating the feeling of loss and move on.
• Managing your emotions — Ignoring your emotion is the one of the worst thing you can do. Stay open to the feeling and use the information to make informed decisions. When emotions run high, the emotionally intelligent person may disengage temporarily in order to manage strong emotions effectively. Taking deep breaths, going for a walk or listening to a favorite tune might just help you look at the situation at a different angle when you start engaging again.
• Recognizing and understanding other people’s emotions — Emotions contain information and action signals. For example, if you feel frustrated — if you really listen to the message — your brain is simply saying that you can do better. Take the call to action and focuses on what can you do better, rather than staying powerless in the state of frustration. Ask yourself what would happen if you do this or that, or say this or that, to be more thoughtful versus being so reactive.
• Using emotion to promote clear thinking — How we feel influences how we think. More often than not, getting into the right mood can propel us to a much higher level of functioning and achievement. Emotionally intelligent beings use emotions to solve problems by listening to the action signals and taking appropriate forward actions.
• Resolving conflicts and handling relationships — With a high intelligence quotient, you can become whiz at anything you put your mind into. But with a high emotional quotient you can thrive during times of change and uncertainly. Emotionally intelligent people are joyful to be around. They have self-awareness, personal motivation, empathy, and the great capacity to love and be loved. They are successful in work and play, careers, and lasting meaningful relationships.
The good news is we are not born emotionally intelligent from the get go. We learn as we experience the world we live in.
You may not learn in school, but you may learn it from modeling successful people. If you are a parent, you can sow the seed in your children as you teach them the ABCs and the 123s of life.
As one of the greatest rational mind Einstein said, “The intuitive mind is a sacred gift and the rational mind is a faithful servant. We have created a society that honors the servant and has forgotten the gift.”
Deliberate actions guided by clear, peaceful, and alert mind can shape the best of destiny — yours and your loved ones.
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
