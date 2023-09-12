Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: My mom probably has narcissism and borderline personality disorders but has never been diagnosed. She is extremely difficult to deal with, and everyone knows this. She believes she is super special, has very high standards and has been catered to by everyone. Her children have taken different paths in dealing with her: One has rigid boundaries and rarely deals with issues that arise. I am forever trying to help my mom; I have suffered greatly but have also gotten help and developed some boundaries so that she bothers me less than she did previously.

Neither of us live near our mom, and no one else related to her lives nearby. She lives alone and has been OK for a long time. She does have friends, all of whom are older. Now Mom seems to have dementia and is also sick. She needs help but rejects it. She remains impossible to deal with and impossible to please; her doctor just dismissed her for her abusive ways.

