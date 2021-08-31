Yes, we are all tired of face coverings.
Wearing them for over a year-and-a-half is cumbersome and concealing our smiles.
In so many ways, it gets in a way of our normal non-verbal ways of relating with each other.
On the other hand, women saved money on make-up and men, well, not too much.
All inconveniences aside, masking is one of the most protective personal actions during these trying times.
The risk for COVID-19 exposure will continue to be a threat until more people are vaccinated.
Wearing a well-fitted mask correctly will help protect yourself and others.
The County of Los Angeles Public Health provides this guidance for all of us:
Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask:
• In all indoor public settings, venues, gatherings and public and private businesses in Los Angeles County.
• On planes, trains, buses, ferries, taxis and ride-shares and all other forms of public transport subway stations, or any other area that provides transportation.
• Healthcare settings (including long-term care facilities).
• State and local correctional facilities and detention centers.
• Shelters and cooling centers.
• Indoors at any youth-serving facility (such as K-12 schools, childcare, day camps, etc.).
• In any outdoor location where it is the policy of the business or venue.
Recommendations:
• It is strongly recommended that we wear a mask at private, indoor social gatherings with people outside your household unless everyone at the gathering is fully vaccinated.
• It is strongly recommended that we wear a mask at large, outdoor ticketed events when you are not in your seat — for example, while in line to enter, exit, use the bathroom or buy food or drinks.
• If not fully vaccinated, it is strongly recommended that we wear a mask in crowded outdoor settings.
• If in a setting where there is sustained close contact with other people who may not be fully vaccinated, consider wearing a higher level of protection, such as wearing two masks (double masking) or an N95 respirator.
This is especially important if we are not fully vaccinated and are in an indoor or crowded outdoor setting.
Of course, you may take off your mask while you are:
• Actively eating or drinking as long as we are sitting or standing in a specific place such as a table or counter.
• Alone in a separate room or office.
• Showering or swimming.
• Performing or receiving personal hygiene or personal care services (like a facial or shave) that cannot be done without removing your mask.
There are some people who should not wear a mask:
• Children under two years of age. Children ages two to eight should wear a mask only when under adult supervision.
• Those with certain medical conditions or disabilities.
• Those instructed by their medical provider not to wear a mask.
In the workplace, follow the most protective mask requirements as stated by Cal/OSHA and the County Health Officer Order.
To learn more about mask-wearing, visit http://ph.lacounty.gov/masks
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
