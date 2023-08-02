Several of my family friends are in a club to which no one wants to belong — the Association of the Gold Star. Wearing a Gold Star means a family member was killed in combat serving in our nation’s armed forces.
It was nearly 20 years ago, but I remember a nightmarish 24 hours when I waited for news of whether my son who was serving with Marines in Iraq was alive or dead. The ordeal of waiting began the morning of Jan. 25, 2005.
I woke to Morning Edition on the radio, hearing that a CH-53 Super Stallion troop helicopter had crashed near the border of Iraq and Syria, and that all aboard were killed. They were from a unit described as “The Hawaii Marines.”
That is a small element of Marines in the larger Marine Corps. My son Garrett was one. A few weeks before the crash, they had finished fighting the biggest battle of the Iraq War between Americans and Islamic extremists, the Second Battle of Fallujah.
I waited day into night, phone in hand or pocket. I stayed late at a gym workout because I didn’t want to arrive home to find a casualty notification team of officers in dress uniforms come to inform me the worst had happened, that I would be a Gold Star parent.
The next morning, Congressman Buck McKeon’s aide, Lew Stults, contacted me to inform me my son was not on the casualty list of 31 Marines. The relief was massive. But within minutes I felt anguish and vicarious loss. If my son lived, 31 other families faced the early shock of the most profound loss. Already, I had friendships with other parents who lost their sons in the fight. I would come to know more over the years.
In a lifetime association with the military, I served in the Cold War as an Army paratrooper. After more than 25 years reporting about the military I made two trips to Iraq, traveling with National Guard troops from the Antelope Valley as embedded reporter for the Antelope Valley Press.
In the years since, I have learned that surviving war and transition into civilian life can be nearly as challenging as combat. Twenty veterans a day leaving life by suicide is not abstract if you know the veteran.
So, it was with gratitude and respect that, a couple of weeks ago, I joined my son in Arlington, Va., invited to a retirement ceremony for the man who was his unit leader in the Second Battle of Fallujah when they were warriors, and young.
Fittingly, the ceremony was upstairs at Murphy’s Irish Bar on King Street in Alexandria, Va. Fitting, because for more than 50 years, young warriors aspiring to be Marine officers make their weekend beer busts at Murphy’s. It’s a ritual, and Marines are all about rituals.
After more than 20 years, Matthew D. Bronson, American son and history graduate of Worcester State University, Mass., took retirement. In a career that can kill you, Bronson led Marines and survived multiple combat tours, finishing as a senior officer, and inspiration to so many who followed him in battle, my son included.
In Bronson’s first combat command, my son was his radio operator. Nearly 20 years later, at the ceremony the former radio man presented a plaque with a group photo of the once-young officer’s unit of Fallujah Marines that was inscribed: “He Would Pull You Out of a Burning Building.”
In the battle, Bronson did exactly that. He ran into the burning building, rescuing one of his Marines trapped inside. Hugging his comrade and pulling him clear, the Marine said, “Don’t let go of me, sir.” Bronson never let go.
At last, in his honorable retirement, Lt. Col. Matthew D. Bronson, can let go.
As my son says, brand new civilian Matt Bronson deserves every good day that lies ahead. He earned them.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group who deployed with National Guard to Iraq to cover the war for the Antelope Valley Press. An Army veteran, he serves as Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s appointee on the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.