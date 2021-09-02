Marianne Grosso, nine, the daughter of Charles and Brenda Gross, of Lancaster, was crowned Little Miss Antelope Acres, on Sept. 19, at the Antelope Acres Community Center.
She is a fourth-grader at Del Sur Elementary.
Grosso’s hobbies include riding her horses, dancing, gymnastics and fundraising for queen events and law enforcement.
Her future plans include becoming a mounted police officer and owning a horse rescue.
