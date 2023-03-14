Easy Company

The month of March looms large in the Antelope Valley veterans community — mostly for recognition of troops who served during the Vietnam War.

This past weekend, the Homes4Families housing nonprofit raised more than $150,000 at a Hearts for Heroes dinner gala that honored Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger for her work to reduce homelessness for veterans, and others needing shelter from the storms. One project, financed by CalVet and the City of Palmdale, is building dozens of veteran homes in Palmdale.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.