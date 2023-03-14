The month of March looms large in the Antelope Valley veterans community — mostly for recognition of troops who served during the Vietnam War.
This past weekend, the Homes4Families housing nonprofit raised more than $150,000 at a Hearts for Heroes dinner gala that honored Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger for her work to reduce homelessness for veterans, and others needing shelter from the storms. One project, financed by CalVet and the City of Palmdale, is building dozens of veteran homes in Palmdale.
This Friday is the Vets4Veterans Evening of Community Support, a really nice dinner at the John P. Eliopulos Hellenic Center where the local nonprofit raises funds for direct support to vets needing help with shelter, housing, mental health, education, job training and groceries.
The group has been led by three Vietnam veterans — the late Tom Hilzendeger and Jack Woolbert and Gerry Rice, who is still serving. The dinner at the Hellenic Center in Lancaster is sold out, but you can donate at www.avvets4veterans
On Saturday morning, Vietnam veterans will be honored at Poncitlán Square near Palmdale City Hall, in an encore of an event held last year.
At the park, veterans will be welcomed, feted and catered to by supporters including the AV Chambers of Commerce, Mental Health America Los Angeles and Vets4Veterans, organized by the fledgling Boots On The Ground Alliance.
On the evening of March 25, another local veterans service group, the AV Veterans Community Action Coalition, will host its annual dinner for Vietnam War veterans at Legacy Commons. It is always packed. Visit www.antelopevvcac.org for costs and time.
Why all this activity in March? National Vietnam War Veterans Day is set for March 29. Former president Barack Obama issued a proclamation setting that date in 2022. Former president Donald Trump signed it into law in 2017.
The deactivation of the Military Assistance Command, Vietnam, was on March 29, 1973. MAC-V had been the unit organizing US efforts in the war since 1963, making household names of Gen. William Westmoreland and Gen. Creighton Abrams, who has the world’s best tank named after him.
Memories of the Vietnam War, which did not end until 1975, may be fading. But Vietnam vets form the largest cohort of surviving veterans nationally, in the several million, nearly all past the 70 mark. My own service record is Vietnam War era, but I was sent to the long Cold War in Europe at the era’s end.
I never visited that tropical country. My slightly older friends arrived in the humidity, embraced the suck and, too often, got killed or wounded. Many had to kill to survive in rice paddies and jungles and then returned home to a cold welcome. Their war is how we learned about post-traumatic stress disorder.
More than 58,000 Americans, as many as half drafted, were killed during the Vietnam War. Most were very young men and a few of the killed in action were female, almost all of them nurses serving in combat hospitals under fire. From their heritage, we now have females assigned in virtually every military job of the all-volunteer military.
Vietnam’s agonies tore the social fabric of America like nothing else since the Civil War and contributed to the divisions we live with today, prompting a deep distrust of government.
After years of winning on the ground, but losing at home, President Richard Nixon ended the draft of young men that caused division and protests triggered by the war.
The war started, we were told, to stop communism’s spread across Asia. In the end, we got our POW-MIAs returned and that was about it. But the million South Vietnamese refugees who fled communism and became Americans have added richly to their adopted country.
Thousands of young men fled to Canada. Millions more endured the privilege of serving their country in difficult times if they survived the trip. They are who we honor, now, if not then.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army veteran who deployed to cover the Iraq War for the Antelope Valley Press, he serves on the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Commission.
