Obesity drives up to half of all Type 2 diabetes cases in the United States, new research shows, highlighting the need for greater prevention.
The study, published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association, found the frequency of obesity was increasing among adults and was consistently higher among those with Type 2 diabetes. Obesity was linked to 30%-53% of new Type 2 diabetes diagnoses each year over the past two decades.
“Decreasing obesity needs to be a priority,” lead author Dr. Natalie A. Cameron said. She is a resident in internal medicine at the McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University in Chicago. “Public health efforts that support healthy lifestyles, such as increasing access to nutritious foods, promoting physical activity and developing community programs to prevent obesity, could substantially reduce new cases of Type 2 diabetes.”
Type 2 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes, affecting more than 31 million people in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Being overweight or obese is one of several risk factors. Others are being over the age of 45; having an immediate family member diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes; being physically inactive; and having had diabetes during pregnancy.
The number of deaths among people under the age of 65 caused by Type 2 diabetes has been rising, along with serious complications such as amputations and hospitalizations. Adults with diabetes also are twice as likely to have a heart attack or stroke as those without diabetes.
Type 2 diabetes can often be prevented, and even reversed, through lifestyle changes. Previous research has shown that losing weight, eating a healthful diet and increasing physical activity can reduce the risk for Type 2 diabetes by up to 58%, even in those at high risk.
