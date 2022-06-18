Now that mandatory water rationing is upon us, here are some tips on making your shrubs and trees more drought-resistant.
Mulch, mulch, mulch. All trees and shrubs will do better with a one- to two-inch, or even better a three-inch, layer of mulch placed on the soil surface. This mulch can be decorative rock, decorative bark, or compost. The mulch will reduce soil temperatures and soil moisture evaporation.
Don’t place mulch within 12 inches of tree or shrub trunks. Mulch placed too close to the trunk prevents air circulation and can cause problems for your plants.
You may have seen trees or pictures of trees with rocks or compost mounded up the tree trunks. I don’t know who started this gardening practice, but it is very wrong. This can suffocate your trees, or cause disease and insect problems.
You may have also seen trees with large water bags around the tree trunks. This is a practice for young trees only, and for trees that do not have any other water source, after the first year or two, the water bags no longer have any benefit.
Don’t overfertilize. Fertilize only to replace used nutrients. Too much nitrogen means too much growth. Growth requires water.
Don’t prune your plants. Do not shear your hedges or plants. Pruning your plants can also cause your plants to grow. Growth requires more water. If your plant is diseased or has dangerous limbs, then be sure to prune off those limbs.
Control weeds in your landscape. Weeds compete for water with your landscape plants. The sooner you can control weeds, the better for your desired plants.
Your plants are going to be stressed due to the drought. This means they will have a harder time naturally fighting off insects. Make sure to watch your plants carefully for insects and control the pests as quickly as you can. The control can be organic or inorganic methods. The important part is to protect your plants.
