Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: Small ceramic magnets, available at many fabric and hobby stores, are well-suited to hold kitchen knives in a vertical position, particularly if you just want to keep a few favorites handy. Range hoods, microwaves and refrigerator sides make good supports. The flat sides of magnets will hold to steel surfaces, and can be optimally spaced out. But, they should be reinforced by either a small drop of super glue or double-sided tape so the magnet does not come off with the knife. (Later, if you need to remove a magnet, heat it up with a blow dryer.)

If no metal is available, a piece of nice wood a 1/4 inch to 1/2 inch thick attached to a wall will hold the magnets and make space for thick knife handles. Magnets attached to steel can be doubled if needed to make room for a thick-handled knife. (No need to glue two magnets together.) A 1-inch-wide nicely planed wood can do the job — oak, if you want it stained and varnished. Many knives are made from stainless steel and should be tested with a magnet, since some are weakly magnetic. The flexibility of using these magnets allows a person to fit in many different kitchen arrangements.

