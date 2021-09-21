Many times, we go day by day in a predictable routine way. Wake up; go to work, come home and the next day, repeat over again. The week can go by the same as the week before.
On the other hand, some may have no semblance of a routine and take the day as it comes.
Either way, the choice is personally ours to make each day count. How would you like to spend today, if you know this day is your last?
Throughout my healthcare career, I was witness to many of whom wished they have a choice on how they make their day. Illnesses can rob you of many choices. Life itself may throw you a curve and you get thrown off, but again the choice is ours to make every day count. Even an ill person lying in a hospital bed can chose to feel grateful of being alive or chose to worry about death. A person who lost a limb can be thankful of the other functioning limbs or choose to be hopeless. It is a choice.
We can all worry about the pandemic and do nothing, or we can do something to protect ourselves and others with what is available. Again, it’s a choice.
Success in life does not happen all of a sudden; neither does failure. You are always preparing for something in the future. What you do today will greatly determine your tomorrow. Every day counts in the preparation. You can play now and pay later, or the other way around. It is certain that when you plant an eggplant now, you will not harvest tomatoes later. The seed of hatred will not harvest love.
Choose daily attitudes and activities that will give a harvest you desire. If you desire happiness — and who doesn’t? — engage in thoughts and activities that make you feel a sense of well-being. Happiness is different for everyone. Find yours inside, it’s always there. Looking for it outside can yield many disappointments.
Start with attitudes. Attitude is a choice, regardless. You are genetically born with it. It could be raining outside. And while one may joyfully play in the rain, the other despises it. The outside rainy environment is the same, eliciting a spectrum of responses. Your response, is always your choice.
I have made a commitment to accept and relish everyday as perfect. Rain or shine, cold or hot, windy or not. The weather outside is out of my control, but I can certainly control how I respond to the weather. I can control only how I decide to accept, tolerate or negate. The latter will not do me any good nor will it change the weather.
I challenge you to make every day count:
• Think like a person you want to become.
• Act like a person you want to become.
• Talk like a person you want to become.
• Conduct yourself like a person you want to become.
It takes conscious practice to do the above, I know. But I also know that constant daily practice prepares you for a better version of you. Value yourself and value other people just as you value you.
One of my conscious daily practices is to quietly bless those who are having a bad day and are difficult to deal with. Wish them well and don’t ever let their bad attitude rub on you. Again, it’s your choice.
I rather find it difficult to dislike someone, if I maintain my daily accepting attitude. My ego gets in the way sometimes, and I’m not always successful, but I’m still practicing. I challenge you to do the same and be amazed of what you have become.
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
