Dear Heloise: When I get home I’m usually tired and hate to bother with dinner. So instead of a big meal, I make soup from leftovers. I grab a big pot or saucepan, pour in water with a couple of bouillon cubes and bring it to a boil. Any leftover chicken, beef or pork gets chopped up and added. I season with spices and add any leftover veggies or open a can of white beans to add to the soup. I usually rinse canned vegetables to remove any excess salt. You also can add leftover rice or macaroni to your soup. This with a salad and some warm rolls can make a healthy soup on a chilly evening.
– Lisa B., Newport, Rhode Island
Shrimp spread
Dear Heloise: I loved your Shrimp Spread recipe, but I gave my copy to my sister-in-law and she lost it. Would you reprint this yummy treat that’s so easy and quick to make?
– Lois B., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Lois, this is a favorite at my house as well, so here is the Shrimp Spread recipe. You’ll need:
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup mayonnaise
4 ounces tiny cocktail shrimp, drained and rinsed
2 tablespoons seafood cocktail sauce
1/2 cup finely chopped onion, yellow or white
1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
Thoroughly mix the cream cheese and mayonnaise until well blended. Mash or chop the shrimp and add to the mixture; stir in remaining ingredients. Refrigerate until needed. Serve at room temperature with crackers or as a veggie dip, or spread on bread for a sandwich. Don’t let it sit out for more than an hour. This recipe makes two cups.
If you enjoy easy to prepare tasty dips, you'll find this and more at www. Heloise.com.
If you have a pool party or Hawaiian themed get-together, this shrimp spread will be a party favorite with all your guests.
— Heloise
