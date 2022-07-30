Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: You recently had a letter about dealing with inflation from Harriet S. Your answer was correct. I would like to say, I try to shop by only buying things on sale — all the time, not just when there is inflation.

If we shop semi-frugally all the time, a bump in the road won’t hurt as much because we already are used to doing things that way. Things will get better. We just have to be patient.

