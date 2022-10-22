Dear Heloise: Giving gifts these days is usually non-traditional. With almost everything being done online, gift givers often forget to identify themselves. My daughter had a beautiful wedding and wedding shower this summer. She and her new husband received many lovely gifts. Unfortunately, nearly half of the gifts arrived with no signature or indication of the sender. They are anxious to thank everyone for their generosity, but not knowing who sent the item is making that very difficult.
When sending gifts online, please be sure to identify yourself to the receiver. If you are unsure whether your name will appear to the receiver, please send a text, email or written note to them stating what your gift is and when you sent it. This will also help to confirm that your gift was delivered.
Thank you so much for your column.
— Vickie Joseph, Wheeling, W.Va.
Another use for coffee filters
Dear Heloise: Here’s another use for coffee filters. When I was teaching, I used coffee filters to hold the popcorn that I gave my class for reward day or during a movie. I now use the filters around the house for chips, popcorn, etc., and holding small beads or craft items. They are perfect for separating small pieces of legos when my grandsons are working on a project. I keep a stack above the microwave to cover food being reheated. Always looking for an easy clean up.
— Patty L., Bakersfield, Calif.
Dear Heloise: I have found that when I clean my hummingbird feeders, if I use an old electric toothbrush, I can get in all the little nooks and crannies for a better clean. Also, after I clean my fridge’s glass shelves, I put vinyl or plastic placemats on them, and I just wipe the placemat when needed. This saves taking glass shelves out to clean as often.
Dear Heloise: Here’s another solution to keep sponges from becoming smelly: I make a cup of tea twice a day. I pour some boiling water over my sponge. The sponges wear out before they get smelly.
Dear Heloise: Here’s my amazing, loving and friendly pitbull named Diamond (Dimey, for short) all dressed up in her costume. In the picture, it’s almost like she’s saying, “But, Mom, I wanted to be a witch.”
— Barbara Kosensky, via email
Readers, to see Diamond and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”
Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com.
Send a money-saving or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.