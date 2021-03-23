Dear Readers: With most of us office workers working from home these days, there’s a condition I’d like to make you aware of. And that is the danger of sitting all day.
When we’re sedentary for long periods per day, experts agree, we run a higher risk of obesity, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, high cholesterol and weight accumulation around the waist, among other health dangers.
But the fix is pretty easy. Let’s look into an adjustable desk where we can stand periodically. (Some desks come with treadmills attached to them.)
We must take a break every 30 minutes to stretch, go outside during lunch and walk, and arrange a walking phone meeting with colleagues.
One study purports that an hour of physical activity per day can counteract the potential harm that sitting all day can do. Let’s just be aware that moving our bodies every day is critical to our health, especially as we age.
— Heloise
Tech talk Tuesday
Dear Heloise: With wedding season starting up, and hopefully more gatherings on the horizon, I want to make your readers aware: Please do not film (with your camera/phone) and certainly do not post any video or pictures online without permission from the subjects in the video or pics.
Everyone, even children, is entitled to privacy.
— Mark H.
in Pennsylvania
